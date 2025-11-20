Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $323,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 473.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 623.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after buying an additional 931,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,317,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Hologic by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,383,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,467,000 after acquiring an additional 413,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

