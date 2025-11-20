Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 634.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $2,938,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,324,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,836,298.61. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,784,169. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.17, a PEG ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.