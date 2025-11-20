International Paper Company $IP Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,860,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,310,000 after buying an additional 2,143,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IP opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -70.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

