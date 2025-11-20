Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Reliance were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Reliance by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Reliance Price Performance

RS opened at $267.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

