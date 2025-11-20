Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $240,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,405,000 after buying an additional 682,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,367,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,349,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after buying an additional 509,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

