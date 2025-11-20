Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,399,650. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $2,107,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

