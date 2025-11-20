Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 327,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MFG opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.