Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 6,716 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 86.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 29.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Price Performance

NYSE:PUK opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 117.0%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

