Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4%

UPS opened at $92.50 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

