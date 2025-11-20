Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after buying an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,641,000 after buying an additional 439,008 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $360.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

