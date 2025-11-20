Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $268,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

