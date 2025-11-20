Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $48,040,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,060,000 after buying an additional 410,825 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.