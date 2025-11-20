Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BXP were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in BXP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 961,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 6.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BXP by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BXP by 65.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Compass Point cut shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

