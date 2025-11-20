WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

