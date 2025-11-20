Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,817.16. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.