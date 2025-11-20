EARNZ (LON:EARN) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.76 and last traded at GBX 4.76. 175,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 451,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

EARNZ (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. EARNZ had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 466.55%.

In other EARNZ news, insider John Charlton purchased 58,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £3,511.68. 90.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

