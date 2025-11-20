Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 and last traded at GBX 2.78. Approximately 8,154,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,964,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90.

Great Southern Copper Trading Down 5.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The company has a market cap of £16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Michael Briers purchased 428,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £8,569.62. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

