McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.89 and last traded at GBX 125.60. 2,033,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 407,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of McBride in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McBride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 EPS for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current year.

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

