genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.94. Approximately 7,232,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 20,199,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £10.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

About genedrive

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

