Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 172,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Noram Lithium Trading Down 15.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04.
About Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noram Lithium
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.