Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 4,494 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

