LSV Asset Management Purchases 30,782 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,876.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

