LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 4,079.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,426. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock valued at $740,524 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNR opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

