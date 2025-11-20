LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,595 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CENTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $100,216.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.