LSV Asset Management Has $10.04 Million Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Kelly sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $183,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,300.42. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,916.88. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $837,329 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.