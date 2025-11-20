Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408,011 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,470,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 335,917 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,303,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 680,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 785,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197,088 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:KSS opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.78. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.