Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 218.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Loews by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Loews stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

