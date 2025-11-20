LSV Asset Management Sells 15,600 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $364.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.12 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $231,069.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,481.30. This represents a 68.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $918,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

