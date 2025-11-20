LSV Asset Management Sells 61,400 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. $PNNT

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Quarry LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7,742.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.25 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

