LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in SM Energy Company $SM

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,320,000 after buying an additional 69,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,909,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after acquiring an additional 226,911 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,731,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,202,000 after acquiring an additional 524,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 663.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.29.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

