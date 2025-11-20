AdvanSix $ASIX Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1,695.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.8%

ASIX stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.