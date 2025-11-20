Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 451.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 243.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.40. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -47.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

