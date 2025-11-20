Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 388,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

