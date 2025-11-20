Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $503,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,739.12. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 55,129 shares of company stock worth $4,809,916 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

