LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,293 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,782 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after purchasing an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $176,025,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,892 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,231 shares of company stock worth $7,530,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

