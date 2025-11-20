LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $562,221,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of CB opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
