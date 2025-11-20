LSV Asset Management Has $16.93 Million Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,518 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,369.70. The trade was a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

