1,266 Shares in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 106.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $226.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $185.45 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

