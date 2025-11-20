Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 23,390 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Reddit were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 109.1% in the first quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

RDDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of RDDT opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total transaction of $9,028,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,872.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,747 shares of company stock valued at $83,344,757. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

