F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after purchasing an additional 312,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $511,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,757,000 after acquiring an additional 226,231 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,352.57. This trade represents a 26.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $262,282.14. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,227 shares of company stock worth $6,549,963 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

F5 Stock Down 1.3%

FFIV stock opened at $223.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

