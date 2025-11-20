Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 114.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,829 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,527,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock worth $2,021,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.