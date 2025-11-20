LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,645 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 120.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 119,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of APOG stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.19%.The firm had revenue of $358.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

