LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,508,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,201,000 after buying an additional 330,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 365,506 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.