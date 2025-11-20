Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $256.06 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

