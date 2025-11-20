Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.84. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

