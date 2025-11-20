Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.