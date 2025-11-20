Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 173,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE MTN opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.67) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.84%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.