Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 61,428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 87,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $253.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

