Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

