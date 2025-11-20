LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.11 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,901.68. This represents a 68.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,716.73. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

